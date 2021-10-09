Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

