Playkey (PKT) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $721,437.24 and $119,499.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00232627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012007 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars.

