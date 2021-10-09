Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 151,280 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Mills worth $3,123,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

