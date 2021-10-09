Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $742,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.52. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

