Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock worth $79,339,503. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

