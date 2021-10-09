Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.04 Million

Brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to report sales of $55.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.71 million to $55.37 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.18 million to $187.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.24 million, with estimates ranging from $278.50 million to $281.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

PRCH stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $760,217. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.