$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. KBR reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

KBR stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of KBR by 17.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KBR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

