Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $9.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $39.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.80 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

IDYA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

