Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 62,289 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $68.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

