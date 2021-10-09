Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $317,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $242.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

