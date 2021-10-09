The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Reduced by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

