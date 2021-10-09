9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

