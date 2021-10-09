9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

