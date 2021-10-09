Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foresight Acquisition were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,005,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,460,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,747,000.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

