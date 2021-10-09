9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.