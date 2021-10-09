Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

ILMN stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

