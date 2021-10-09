55I LLC Buys Shares of 3,590 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 82,428 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.87.

MRK stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

