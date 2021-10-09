Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $69,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $264.88 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.85. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

