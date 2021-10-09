Dean Capital Management Sells 6,076 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

