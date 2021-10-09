9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

