Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $92,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

