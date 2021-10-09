Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 121.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.