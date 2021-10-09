$121.43 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce sales of $121.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.66 million and the lowest is $121.20 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

