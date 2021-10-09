APYSwap (APYS) Market Capitalization Hits $5.12 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $526,716.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 102.2% higher against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00062863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.92 or 0.99986441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.48 or 0.06345069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

