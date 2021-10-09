Haven Protocol Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $91.37 million and $1.51 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.22 or 0.00011306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.97 or 0.06558529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00326973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $613.18 or 0.01114010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00102831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.69 or 0.00509946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00346932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00326225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,683,185 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

