Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $113,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after buying an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.23.

NYSE:EL opened at $311.71 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.59.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

