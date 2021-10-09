Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $131,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

