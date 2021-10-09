Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 657 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

DHI opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

