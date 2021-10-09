W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $213,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

ACN stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.