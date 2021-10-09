Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

NYSE UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

