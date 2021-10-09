Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79,135 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

