Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,415 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

