Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.