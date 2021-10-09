Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 322 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

