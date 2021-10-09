1,304,295 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,304,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

