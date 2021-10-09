Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 5,880 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,045,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.68 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

