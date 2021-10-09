Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 30,145 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $163.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

