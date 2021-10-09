Fort L.P. Has $1.39 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

