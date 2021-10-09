Fort L.P. Sells 3,589 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EVTC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

