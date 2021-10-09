Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117,900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7,660.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

