Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $262.55 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.