Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 142.79% from the stock’s current price.

CYTH stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,218.88% and a negative return on equity of 132.86%.

In other news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,129.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

