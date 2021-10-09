55I LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.