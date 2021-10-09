MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

MNMD opened at 2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.65. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.72 and a twelve month high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $686.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.