MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of -0.03.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

