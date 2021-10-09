MYDA Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

