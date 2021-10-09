Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 26,449 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 420.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,759,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $371.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.