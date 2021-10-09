Geode Capital Management LLC Has $673.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $673,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,236.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $194.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

