Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 42,219 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $788,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.96.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $610.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.06 and a 200 day moving average of $567.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

