SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $3,179,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,220.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $670.49 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $263.34 and a 12-month high of $679.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $596.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.